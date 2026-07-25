Urgent Help for My University Fees

My name is Muhammad Umer, and I am a Computer Science student.





I am facing serious financial difficulties and cannot afford my university fee of PKR 128,000. I don't want to give up on my education because becoming a software engineer is my dream.





I have my student ID, university fee voucher, and admission documents, and I am happy to share them with anyone who wishes to verify my case.





Any contribution, no matter how small, will help me continue my studies. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my campaign with others.





Thank you for your kindness and support. May God bless you.