URGENT HELP FOR MY REFUGEE FAMILY TO SURVIVE

Hello, my name is Prisca Mildred.

I’m reaching out today with a heavy heart because my family and I are going through an extremely difficult time.

We are refugees, and right now we do not have enough to cover our most basic needs. We are struggling to afford food, rent, and essential supplies to get through each day. The situation has become urgent, and we are at risk of going without shelter and meals.

This is not easy for me to ask, but I am asking because I want to keep my family safe and stable. Any amount you can give will go directly toward:

- Food

- Rent and basic household needs

- Medical expenses because we have a cancer patient

- Emergency expenses to keep us going this month

We are doing everything we can to find other ways to support ourselves, but right now we need immediate help to survive.

Our monthly financial need is approximately $450 for medical and rent expences.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean the world to us during this time.

Thank you for reading our story and for any help you can offer. We are so grateful for your compassion.

With gratitude,

Prisca Mildred.



