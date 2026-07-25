Urgent! Help Me Move by 7/30 After Losing My Home

After 24 years, I’m being forced out of my home and facing complete ruin.





I’ve been told to move by Thursday, July 30, or I’ll face a formal eviction and lose everything.





This all began after my husband passed away in 2021, and I’ve been fighting ever since. In the end, Wells Fargo pushed through the sale of my house and sold it out from under me. Now the new owners are pressuring me to leave.





On top of that, my mom just died, and the only support I have right now is my father, who is in no shape to deal with my problems. Moving in with him is now my only option, but he lives more than an hour away. I’m struggling to figure out how to move, and I have no money left.





The sale of my home was supposed to give me the funds to move somewhere new, but Wells Fargo wiped out that option completely.





Now I need help covering the cost of a moving truck, a driver for a large truck, and labor to load and unload everything. My 83-year-old father can’t do this, and I can’t do it alone. This is urgent.





I have just days to get out, or I’ll be left with nothing and my life will be in ruins.





I don’t have the money to make this happen, and I’m trying to pack while falling apart under the pressure.





I can’t lose everything I’ve worked for, along with my belongings and memories, as if they never mattered. I can’t believe this is happening, and I don’t know where to turn.





Your support would mean so much right now. Thank you for standing with me.