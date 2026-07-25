URGENT: HELP BRING JOEY HOME TO HIS MOM

Hi everyone,

​I am reaching out today with a heavy heart and an urgent plea for help. Today, Joey was suddenly taken into custody and placed in remand due to an overdue fine of $4,900.





​Because this is an unpaid fine and not a criminal charge, the law is simple: the second the court gets the money, they will release him. But $4,900 is an impossible amount for us to pull together on a moment's notice.





​The hardest part of this isn't just the stress of him being in remand—it’s what is happening at home. Joey is the primary caregiver for his mother, who is currently battling terminal cancer. She relies on him every single day for her care, comfort, and daily needs. Every hour Joey spends trapped in the system is an hour his mom is without the primary person she depends on during the hardest fight of her life.





​We are doing everything we can to scrape together what we have, but we cannot bridge this gap alone.





​How the Funds Will Be Used

​Every single dollar raised goes directly to paying off the $4,900 balance at the Alberta Court of Justice counter. The very minute we reach the goal, the receipt will be emailed to the remand centre to clear the warrant, open those doors, and get him back to his mom.





​How You Can Help Right Now

​Donate:

Any amount—no matter how small—directly reduces the amount keeping him from his family.

​Share:

Speed is everything. If you can’t donate, please share this immediately so we can reach enough people to bring him home today.





​Thank you so much for your compassion, your lack of judgment, and your support during an incredibly overwhelming day. Let’s get Joey back where he belongs.





Etransfers can be sent to

Kirstinrussell22@gmail.com

Please make the answer:

JOEYHOME