GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

URGENT: HELP BRING JOEY HOME TO HIS MOM

Goal$4,900 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byKirstin Russell

URGENT: HELP BRING JOEY HOME TO HIS MOM

Hi everyone,

​I am reaching out today with a heavy heart and an urgent plea for help. Today, Joey was suddenly taken into custody and placed in remand due to an overdue fine of $4,900.


​Because this is an unpaid fine and not a criminal charge, the law is simple: the second the court gets the money, they will release him. But $4,900 is an impossible amount for us to pull together on a moment's notice.


​The hardest part of this isn't just the stress of him being in remand—it’s what is happening at home. Joey is the primary caregiver for his mother, who is currently battling terminal cancer. She relies on him every single day for her care, comfort, and daily needs. Every hour Joey spends trapped in the system is an hour his mom is without the primary person she depends on during the hardest fight of her life.


​We are doing everything we can to scrape together what we have, but we cannot bridge this gap alone.


​How the Funds Will Be Used

​Every single dollar raised goes directly to paying off the $4,900 balance at the Alberta Court of Justice counter. The very minute we reach the goal, the receipt will be emailed to the remand centre to clear the warrant, open those doors, and get him back to his mom.


​How You Can Help Right Now

​Donate:

Any amount—no matter how small—directly reduces the amount keeping him from his family.

​Share:

Speed is everything. If you can’t donate, please share this immediately so we can reach enough people to bring him home today.


​Thank you so much for your compassion, your lack of judgment, and your support during an incredibly overwhelming day. Let’s get Joey back where he belongs.


Etransfers can be sent to

Kirstinrussell22@gmail.com

Please make the answer:

JOEYHOME

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve