Urgent: Help Bring Alan Seon Home After Catastroph

​Our dear friend Alan Seon, a 70-year-old retired New Zealander living in Australia, needs our urgent help. What was supposed to be a relaxing golfing holiday in Phuket, Thailand, has turned into a fight for his life. Alan suffered sudden, catastrophic kidney failure and is currently in critical condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital undergoing lifesaving dialysis. He is incredibly vulnerable, completely alone, and facing complex visa issues due to his unexpected stay.

​Alan is a man of modest means, but he has always possessed an incredibly wealthy heart. He spent decades in the boating industry, consistently stepping up to help others. He also poured his time into his golfing networks, serving for years as the president of the Yarra Bay Golf Club. Beyond his professional and sporting life, Alan is the type of person who looks out for the vulnerable—frequently spending his time helping elderly neighbors with home maintenance and supporting anyone in need.

​Alan has spent his entire life quietly lifting others up, never asking for a single thing in return. He would never ask for help today, which is why it is our turn to stand up for him when he needs it most.

​Where the Funds Go:

Medical bills have already reached $25,000 AUD. We urgently need to raise a total of $50,000 AUD to cover his escalating hospital fees and secure emergency medical repatriation to bring him home safely. Because of the distance, we cannot be there to help him in person, but we can relieve this immense financial burden.

​Please donate if you can, and share this link widely. Let's come together for a man who has given so much to everyone else.



