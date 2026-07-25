Urgent Help Before We Lose Everything

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but right now we are facing a situation that we cannot overcome on our own.

Over the past several months, our lives have been turned upside down by serious health issues, financial setbacks, and ongoing legal challenges. My health has declined significantly, and it has affected nearly every part of my daily life. I have been getting dizzy, and I have also had neurological changes that are affecting my eyesight, along with pain in my head and massive dizziness. There have been days when I have struggled just to get through basic tasks, and the constant pain, fatigue, doctor visits, and uncertainty about what is happening with my health have made everything feel overwhelming. Between trying to manage my symptoms, keep up with appointments, and cope with the stress of not knowing what comes next, we have fallen behind on bills that are now due immediately.

Omar has been doing everything he can, but the combination of reduced income, mounting expenses, attorney fees, and legal obligations has left us struggling to keep our heads above water. We have exhausted every option we can think of and are now humbly asking for help.

Our most urgent need is our storage unit. Nearly everything we own is in storage, and if we cannot pay the balance, we risk losing our belongings forever. The thought of losing the possessions we’ve worked our entire lives for is heartbreaking. Many of these items hold precious memories and cannot be replaced. The worst of it is that all my kids childhood items are in there and I would give up anything just to be able to hold on to those and our pictures but we are locked out and our items will go up for auction soon.

I also no longer receive child support and have no way to supplement that income so we have not had the funds for groceries, gas and my medications.

Many of you know I am living with a friend at the moment and Omar is living with my parents as we lost our home last year. There just has been too much loss in a short time. The year before that Omar's father passed away and his uncle who was part owner of his dads home took Omar's inheritance in which we are looking for a lawyer to try to fight that.

We are trying to raise funds to cover the following immediate expenses:

• Storage Unit: $3,400

• Title Loan: $600

• Car Insurance: $1,000

• Money Owed to Parents: $600

• Personal Debt: $600

• Union Dues: $950

• Attorney: $1,500

• Credit Card Payment: $50

• Personal Loan Payment: $50

• Payday Loan: $800

• Money Owed to a Friend: $3,000

• Tags and Registration for Omar: $600

Total Needed: $13,150





This is not where we expected to be, and asking for help leaves us feeling vulnerable. But sometimes life brings challenges that are bigger than what we can handle alone.

If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would help lift an enormous burden from our shoulders and help us protect the few things we have left. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, compassion, and support remind us that we are not alone, and for that we are deeply grateful.



