Urgent Help After Continued Health Challenge

I am asking for help during a very difficult and frightening time in my life. I am 54 years old and have always been independent. I raised my daughter on my own after my divorce and cared for my parents as they became ill. After many years of health struggles, I was diagnosed with Sjögren’s disease and am now on disability.

Health Challenges:

In recent years, my health has declined significantly. After receiving a COVID vaccination (which was required at the time to care for my father), I suffered a double stroke that left me unable to move or speak. I had to relearn basic functions. Later, on October 28, 2025, I experienced a severe heart attack caused by a blood clot that had grown over time. I died twice during this event. I am still at risk while doctors work to treat the clot, and my heart has been permanently damaged.

Home Challenges:

I now live in my family home, which holds deep meaning to me. It was built by my grandfather and father, and I promised to keep it in the family. Unfortunately, there has been a long-standing plumbing issue. Funds that were set aside years ago to fix the pipes were never used for that purpose. The pipes are old lead pipes from the 1940s and have now cracked and shifted.

Because of this, I currently cannot run water in my home except for the toilet. I am unable to shower, do laundry, or wash dishes properly. I have already paid plumbers multiple times but had to stop due to financial strain.

Current Needs:

Due to medical bills, loans, and basic living expenses, I am overwhelmed financially. I’ve had to make difficult choices between paying bills and buying food. My bank account continues to fall behind due to fees, and I am struggling to keep up.

I need help to:

Repair the plumbing so I can safely live in my home

Catch up on urgent bills and basic living expenses

Manage ongoing medical needs

I am also facing legal action to address the misuse of funds meant for home repairs, but my immediate priority is making my home livable and stabilizing my health.

How You Can Help:

If you are able, please consider donating or sharing my story. Any support will go directly toward restoring safe water access, covering essential expenses, and helping me regain stability.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means more than I can express. 🙏🫶✌️🌸