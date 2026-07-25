Urgent: Help a Hardworking Mom of 2 Avoid Eviction

Hello everyone,

​I am reaching out today because I am facing a situation I never thought I’d find myself in...Becoming homeless with my children. I have worked hard to provide for my family since I was 15, always putting my children’s needs first. Unfortunately, I recently lost my job of 4 years, and I have hit an incredibly difficult chapter.

​Right now, I am $1,200 short on rent and facing homelessness with my two children.

​I am doing everything I can to bring in income. I’ve been doing DoorDash deluvers daily and applying to every job in the area, but the gig work isn't covering the bills, and the hiring process takes time.

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​If you can find it in your heart to donate even a small amount, it will go directly toward keeping our housing secure. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with others would mean the world to us.

​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, supporting, and keeping my family in your thoughts.