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Urgent: Help a future Nurse Pay Tuition

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFlomeeka Motley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Flomeeka Motley

Urgent: Help a future Nurse Pay Tuition

My name is Meme, and I am a junior BSN nursing student living in Washington, DC, and attending a local for profit university. Earning my RN license is my lifelong dream and my family's path to long-term financial stability. I am so incredibly close to the finish line, but right now, a sudden financial barrier is threatening to stop my education in its tracks.
My upcoming clinical rotation is Medical Surgical and Adult Health 2 for the September session. However, to secure my registration spot and remain in the nursing program, I must pay a mandatory tuition deposit of $2,358.40 by this Monday, July 27. If I cannot make this payment, I will be dropped from my classes and my graduation will be severely delayed. Currently I am set to graduate in December 2027.
The past year has been a brutal financial storm for my household. I faced a grueling 9-month gap without work from my seasonal contract job, which tragically led to a recent vehicle repossession. Which by God's grace I have managed to continue to get to school. Along with transporting my specially abled son to and from appointments. My husband was also out of work and only just started his new job at the beginning of this month. We are completely buried under months of overdue household bills, and every penny we have is going toward basic survival. Our son recently had surgery and I being the main caretaker have only been trying to lean on faith that things will work out.
I am doing everything I can to pull myself forward. I recently fought to secure a job as a Nurse Extern at a local hospital, and back in April, I submitted my application for the federal HRSA Nurse Corps Scholarship. While my career path and future are secure, the HRSA winners are not announced until August 31st—weeks after my school's strict Monday deadline. Which is still no guarantee of my approval for the scholarship. I have applied for scholarships every Saturday starting January 2026. Which I have not been fortunate enough to be awarded.
I cannot qualify for traditional student loans due to the damage to my credit from our job losses. Traditional credit-based options are completely closed to me. Returning to community college was not an option with the extreme competitive enrollment rates.
Every single dollar raised through this campaign will be paid directly to my schools registration office immediately by Monday morning to clear my registration hold. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link with local healthcare workers, nursing communities, or anyone who believes in supporting adult learners fighting to change their lives through healthcare.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me cross this finish line and step into my future as an RN.




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