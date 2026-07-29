Urgent Help 2 Sisters Reach Dads Hospital Bedside

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,

We are reaching out today in a moment of absolute desperation and heartbreak.

My sister and I grew up without our dad in our lives. By some beautiful miracle, we recently found our way back to each other and got him back. We were just beginning to make up for lost time and build the relationship we always dreamed of. Now, that precious time is being threatened.

Our dad is currently in the hospital in Grand Forks, and his condition is critical. The doctors have informed us that they cannot handle his medical needs there. He is being transferred even further away—to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota—for advanced, critical care.

He is completely alone right now. He needs us, and we desperately need him.

The reality of our situation is tearing us apart. Between my sister’s recent medical issues and my own financial struggles, we are stretched beyond our limits. We live in Wyoming, and the distance to Minnesota is massive. Neither of our personal vehicles is reliable enough to make a journey that long and urgent, meaning we will have to rent a car just to get there safely.

We are setting a goal of $2,500. Every single penny of this will go directly toward renting a reliable vehicle, fuel, and the immediate costs of getting across state lines to his bedside. We don't care about hotels, comfort, or amenities—we will gladly sleep in the rental car if we have to. We just need to get to him.

It feels impossible to put into words the pain of finally getting your father back, only to watch him slip away from hundreds of miles away because you can't afford the gas or a working car to reach him.

If you can find it in your heart to donate, no matter how small the amount, you are directly helping two sisters hold their father's hand when he needs them most. We don’t want him to be alone nor do we want to miss out on any time that we may not get moving forward. We desperately need more time. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story.

We would be ever so grateful for any help anyone could give to get us there. Thank you from the bottom of our shattered hearts.





Thank You So Very Very Much

Christine & Monica



