Urgent Heart Surgery for My 3 Year Old Son

Hello, my name is Oleksandr, and I am a father from Ukraine. I urgently need help to save my 3-year-old son, Mark. Mark has a serious heart condition that requires immediate surgery. Unfortunately, this life-saving surgery is not available in Ukraine, and we need to take him to Germany for treatment. The estimated cost of the surgery and necessary medical care is 30,000 euros. This is a huge burden for our family, and I am determined to do everything possible to ensure my son receives treatment. Our income in Ukraine is limited, and we are unable to cover these costs on our own. I am reaching out to you because I believe in the power of community and compassion. I am attaching medical documents confirming Mark’s condition. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us get closer to giving Mark the healthy life he deserves. If you are unable to make a donation, please share our story; your support can make a huge difference. Thank you for your understanding and support during this critical time. Sincerely, Alexander.