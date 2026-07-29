Urgent for med financial shelter

Update: last Thursday May 7, 2026, she was hospitalized from ER for swelling of the brain and dehydration caused by too much inflammation from her lupus which affected her vision at the time.









I’m starting this for a very close friend of mine, Frankie Sears is her name. She is a disabled senior with no support system and really needs lots of prayers and help financially.

She has multiple medical conditions and unable to work at all. She has Systematic Lupus, Connective Tissue disease that has affected her body and caused many other major health issues including two back surgeries (with fusion), kidney failure, interstitial cystitis, numerous digestive disease disorders, frequent falls, and to many others issues and ailments to list. Unfortunately, her multiple medical conditions prevent her from having additional surgeries or certain medical procedures.

Last fall a lot of programs were cut, ran out of funding or because of COLA raises in Social Security many people lost their help including her aide and nurse. Unfortunately, for Frankie she had to depend on government or state programs to live when she became disabled. In February her landlord decided he didn’t want to take the program she was on it left her scrambling to find shelter and the threat of homelessness . She was never late on rent, very clean and no problems. She was able to find an apartment in another town but she was already reeling from debt with lose of programs she was on. (She has worked since she was 14 yrs old and in the situation because she is now disabled from her poor health. We worked in oil and gas industry for over 20yrs and definitely not a taker to take). It forced her to try to come up with money for the cost of the move, down-payments on apartment, utilities and double rent for old apartment and new apartment in one month etc. Then during all of that a tire blew on car and she had to pay for tow truck and tire then a few weeks later while traveling home from church a dump truck lost some gravel out of bed of truck and busted her windshield. It’s been back to back obstacles. She is still trying to live on a fixed income and survive all of these trials. Everyday is not only a challenge health wise and financially but a constant threat of losing a roof over her head daily. The stress only compounds to her current health issues.

If that weren’t enough to deal with she had to get a car because her old one transmission was bad and front right tire rod broke. She didn’t have credit to get a car but by the Grace of GOD they qualified her for one big enough for her walker and wheelchair. She lived in a rural town and public transportation was not an option. The sooner ride program was a joke and never showed up even when scheduled. The uber or trolley service costs were $30 to $45 one way to drs or appointments that were 40 mins away and with her going many times a week to them it just wasn’t feasible. It was cheaper to get a car. If she didn’t have that monthly car payment she would not be so financially burdened but it’s a must for her medical needs. She truly needs a miracle at this point.

The extremely sad part is she has reached out for help from churches, non profits and applied to charities near and far. Literally everything right now is exhausted from over burdened use and need or funding cuts from government. She has tried everything to get help without avail.

My plea to you is PLEASE help her!!!! I dearly appreciate your consideration for a Blessing for her. She is a very generous person that loves GOD and heart to love and serve others the best she can. She desperately needs a hand up at this time.

Thank you