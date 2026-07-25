Urgent Financial Need

As many of you know the 3 of us are disabled. Our son will be with us for the rest of his life. My husband is a disabled Army Veteran. We cannot earn anything more than we already make. I am legally deaf and have Meniere's disease so no one will hire me. I'm too great a risk.





We don't want to ask for money, but we desperately need your help. We saved up for years to buy a home a home in 2024 and no one knew the septic system needed to be replaced. The man we got it from was elderly. Perhaps he didn't know because he lived alone and barely used water, but for whatever reason it has not worked right the whole time. The insurance company will not help us because the first septic company spoke to them and told them something different than they told us We dropped that septic company and chose one based on the communities suggestions. We're fairly confident the winter ice storm of the 2024 caused this problem which should be covered under insurance but they won't help us, in fact they raised our rates.





We have been rationing water this entire time .The septic has stolen the joy from small home projects in making the place our own. We can't do anything except sit here saving money. Our new neighbors never even see us because we can't do any yard work or we'll need another shower.

I boil water to wash small batches of dishes in containers to keep from running water while waiting for it to get hot. We have to rotate which days we do things concerning water usage and the problem has gotten worse.

Our sons food poisoning pushed it even further over the edge as he has to use the bathroom so frequently this past week. (Your prayers concerning him have been greatly appreciated).









We've been saving for nearly two years on our own and still don't have half the money needed. One septic company told us $9500 for a new septic and others told us $7500. We found a company that is genuinely concerned and very nice, but said we cannot have this done under $7500 because of all the labor involved including large equipment and county inspections. We truly need your help to come up with the remainder of the money.

The problem is getting worse and will start affecting our neighbors and we cannot allow that. Something has to be done. We have prayed and trusted Abba (God) our heavenly Father for the answer that He will make a way. It is by faith that we believe and wait on Him, but sometimes He wants us to reach out to our brothers and sisters and I feel this is one of those times.

We love each and every one of you and thank you so much for your concern. We thank you with all of our heart for your help. We pledge to pray for every single one of you who donate to help us get past this hurdle and we will never forget you.