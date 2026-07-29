Urgent Financial Help Needed

Assalamu Alaikum,

My name is Md. Abdul Karim. I am an Assistant Teacher (Business Studies) at Mohon Mia High School, a non-government institution in Bangladesh.

I am facing a very difficult financial situation. My monthly salary is only Tk. 12,500, which is not enough to support my family.





I have two young children (aged 7 and 3), and my wife is currently pregnant. Sadly, my mother passed away last year, and my father is seriously ill—he is suffering from heart and kidney diseases and requires ongoing treatment.





With my limited income, it has become extremely difficult for me to manage household expenses, medical costs, and my children’s needs.





I am humbly requesting kind-hearted people to support me during this difficult time. Any small contribution will be a great help for my family.





May Allah bless you all for your kindness and support.





Sincerely,

Md. Abdul Karim

Assistant Teacher (Business Studies)

Mohon Mia High School