Urgent: Family Facing Eviction in 48 Hours

Family Reunited, Now Facing Immediate Risk of Losing Their Home

They have less than 48 hours to avoid eviction.

After years apart, Xander and Naomi’s parents reunited in 2025 and made the decision to rebuild their family and create a stable home together. Since then, they have been working nonstop to stay afloat and provide stability for their children.

Right now, that stability is at immediate risk.

Alexis recently lost her job after a background check flagged an old charge from over a decade ago, despite her efforts to rebuild her life and maintain steady employment. Robbie has been working two jobs to support the household, but rising costs have made it impossible to stay ahead.

On top of this, the family has been hit with major transportation setbacks. Their primary vehicle—carefully selected within their budget—experienced a sudden mechanical failure after warranty expiration. A temporary replacement vehicle is now also breaking down, making it increasingly difficult to get to work, handle childcare, and meet basic daily responsibilities.

Now the family is facing eviction in less than 48 hours.

They have received a notice totaling approximately $1,300 including fees, and without immediate help, they risk losing their home.





What is needed immediately:

$1,300 within 48 hours to stop eviction and cover overdue rent and fees Basic living expenses while the family regains stability A small emergency buffer to prevent falling back into crisis





This is a hardworking family doing everything they can, but they are now in a critical, time-sensitive situation and cannot recover from this moment alone.

Any donation—no matter how small—helps directly toward keeping this family housed. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser immediately can make a real difference in whether they stay in their home.

Thank you for helping a family fight to stay together during an urgent and critical moment.



