Urgent: Facing Sudden Displacement & Need Housing





A Family's Last Stand

We are a family of five living in one bedroom. For years we've squeezed together in this single rented room, fighting every day just to survive.

Now the landlord has ordered us out in a few days. We have nowhere to go.

Soon our family may be sleeping on the street. The thought breaks me. We don't want pity — we want a chance.

All we ask for is the basics: wood, nails, and a tarp to build four simple walls and a roof so the rain doesn't fall on us. And school fees so the children can keep learning and break free from this poverty.

We are not asking for luxury. Just the bare minimum to hold on to our dignity.

If you scroll past, I understand. But if your heart says "not this family," any help — materials, money, or sharing our story — could keep us off the street.

We still believe in kindness. Please don't let our story end in the cold.

Shared with hope