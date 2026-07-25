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Urgent Eye Surgery

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,600 USD

Fundraiser created byDel Whitmire

Fundraiser funds will be received by Veronica Whitmire

Urgent Eye Surgery

Hello, my name is Veronica, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. This has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.


I have been diagnosed with a macular hole in my retina, and my retina is beginning to detach, causing significant vision problems. My doctors have told me that I need surgery as soon as possible to give me the best chance of saving my eyesight. My surgery is scheduled for June 30, 2026.


Unfortunately, my husband and I do not currently have health insurance. His employer offers insurance, but he won’t be eligible to enroll until November 2026, which is far too late for the surgery I urgently need.


Because of this, we must pay for everything out of pocket. We will receive separate bills for the surgeon, the anesthesiologist, and the hospital. The total cost is expected to be around $10,000, and the doctors require half of the cost upfront before surgery.


We applied for a CareCredit card in hopes of making this possible, but we were denied. My husband works full-time and is paid weekly. We are willing to make payments toward these medical bills, but coming up with such a large amount before surgery is something we simply cannot do on our own.


To make matters even more difficult, my husband will need to take time off work to drive me to surgery and care for me during my recovery. That means we’ll also lose income at a time when we need it the most.


The stress of worrying about losing my eyesight is overwhelming, and the financial burden has only added to that fear. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I know I have to try.


If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you’re unable to give, sharing my GoFundMe with your family and friends would be an incredible blessing.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you can offer. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping give me hope that I can receive the surgery I need and preserve my vision.


With gratitude,


Veronica

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