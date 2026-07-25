Urgent: Evicted Single Mom + 2 Kids Need Help

Hello, my name is Brumilde Cloete . I am a single mom in Swakopmund with two children - my son is 9 years old and my daughter is 5 years old.





I have lost my job and right now we have NO food in the house. I also received an eviction note and I don't know where we will go. I am terrified for my children.





Every day I apply for jobs and try to find work, but right now we need urgent help to survive. My kids are hungry and I don't have money for food, rent, or basic things they need.





I am asking for help to:

1. Buy food and essentials for my son and daughter

2. Find a safe place for us to stay so we don't end up on the street





Any amount will help us so much. Even N$50 can buy bread and milk. Your donation will go directly to feeding my children and keeping a roof over their heads.

Please this will mean a lot to us PLEASE

I am doing everything I can to get back on my feet. Please help us through this hard time.

Thank you for reading and for any support. God bless you.