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Urgent College Support Request for Ja’Niya

Goal$3,027 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBeverly Morris

Urgent College Support Request for Ja’Niya

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,


I am reaching out with an urgent and heartfelt request on behalf of my granddaughter, Ja’Niya, who is preparing to begin her freshman year at the University of North Texas, where she will pursue her dream of becoming a Psychiatric Nurse.

Just this week, we received unexpected news that one of the grants she had been awarded is no longer available to her because she was in the Foster Care system so she no longer qualifies for the Texas Grant or instead of qualifying for the $7,000.00+ grant, she only qualifies for $1,200.00 grant. Unfortunately, we were notified only days before her move-in date.


Ja’Niya moves into her dorm on August 8, and we are now faced with unexpected expenses that must be paid so she can begin this exciting new chapter.

Immediate Financial Need

• Dorm balance: $1,630.60

• Meal plan: $2,214.00

• Meal plan taxes: $182.66

Total Immediate Need: $4,027.26 - $1,000.00 - $2,000 = $1,027.26 


Since I wrote this email, we have received pledges of $3,000.00 from 2 individuals that I consider our family members. So we now need $1,027.26. 


As many of you know, I am the grandmother and primary caregiver raising my 6 grandchildren while also serving as the Founder and CEO of IMPACT365 – Our City, Our World, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting grandparents and kinship families throughout Central Texas. We have been blessed to help so many families over the years, and today we humbly ask for help for one of our own.


Ja’Niya has worked hard to reach this milestone. Despite the challenges she has faced, she has remained committed to her education and to her calling of becoming a psychiatric nurse so she can make a difference in the lives of others.


We are trusting God to provide, as He always has. If you feel led to partner with us, no gift is too small. Whether you can give $10, $25, $50, $100, or more, every contribution will help ensure that Ja’Niya can move into her dorm, receive her meal plan, and begin classes on time.


If you are unable to give, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and ask that you share this request with others who may want to invest in a young woman with a bright future.


Thank you for believing in Ja’Niya, praying for her, and helping make this dream possible.


With heartfelt gratitude,

Beverly Morris

Founder & CEO

IMPACT365 - Our City - Our World

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