Urgent Car Repair Fundraiser

Hi everyone,





I’m asking for help with repairs on my vehicle, including my rear brakes and tires, so I can stay on track and continue moving forward. I feel like I started life a little later than others, and I’ve been working hard to build stability for myself without falling behind.





Recently, I lost my job while trying to manage this situation, and my main source of income became DoorDash. Unfortunately, with my car needing repairs, I’m unable to continue working the way I need to right now. This is also my only transportation for college, work opportunities, appointments, and everyday responsibilities, so having a reliable vehicle is extremely important for me to keep progressing forward.





I’m trying to handle this responsibly before things get worse, and any support — whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser — would truly mean so much to me. Every bit helps me get one step closer to getting back on the road, working again, staying in school, and rebuilding momentum.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness or support you can give. ❤️



