Urgent 1000 Bibles Life saving Relief 4 christians

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am reaching out to you from Pakistan with a heavy heart but a hopeful spirit. Today, I am standing in the gap for my community—families who are struggling not just for their daily bread, but for the spiritual nourishment that only the Word of God can provide.

The Urgent Need

In many impoverished Christian pockets here, a Bible is a luxury that many cannot afford. Families are thirsting for the Gospel to guide them through their darkest trials, yet many homes do not have a single copy of the Scriptures.

Furthermore, extreme economic inflation has pushed these families to the brink of survival. Many are laborers who can no longer afford basic flour, oil, and clean water.

Our Mission & Goal ($10,000)

We have set an urgent goal of $10,000 to provide immediate spiritual and physical relief. This fund will be utilized for:

1000 Holy Bibles: Providing high-quality Bibles in the local language to homes, youth, and Sunday schools.

Emergency Food Packs: Monthly ration packs (flour, rice, lentils, oil, tea) for 100 of the poorest families.

Medical Assistance: Helping elderly members of our community with life-saving medication.

Why You Can Trust This Mission (Transparency)

I believe in complete accountability before God and man. To ensure your seeds are sown in good soil:

Direct Distribution: I am personally overseeing the purchase and delivery of every Bible and food pack.

Photo & Video Proof: I will post regular updates right here on GiveSendGo with photos and videos of the distribution (respecting the dignity of the recipients).

Receipts: I will keep a record of all purchases available for any donor who wishes to see how their contribution was spent.

How You Can Help

We are in a race against time. The physical hunger is real, and the spiritual hunger is even greater.

A gift of $10 provides a Bible to a searching soul.

A gift of $50 feeds a family for an entire month and gives them a Bible.

A gift of $100 can transform an entire neighborhood.

If you cannot give, please Pray for our safety and Share this campaign with your Church small groups and on social media.

May the Lord bless you a hundredfold for your generosity.

In Christ’s Service,





Sheroon masih