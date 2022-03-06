Urgent Appeal: I Have Epilepsy and Need Medication

Living with epilepsy is a daily challenge. My condition can cause unexpected seizures that affect my safety, confidence, and ability to carry out normal activities. It also brings emotional stress and physical fatigue.

Taking my medication consistently is essential to help prevent seizures and protect my health. Missing treatment can increase the risk of serious health problems and make everyday life much more difficult.

I am doing my best to manage my condition, and any support that helps me continue my treatment would make a meaningful difference. Thank you for your time, understanding, and kindness.