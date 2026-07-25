Urgent appeal: Help prevent ongoing DEW attacks

We are Anastasia, Ingrid and Amina, we are activists and allies of survivors of trauma-based mind control like MK-Ultra and similar programs.





Our friend Ron Alan is a long standing survivor of MK-Ultra, having been entered by his military family as a child, shortly after these programs were instated on US soil.





Ron has been subject to remote attacks of various kinds since 1990, including consciousness transfer during REM-sleep as described by other survivors and whistleblowers like Donald Marshall.





Marshall has reported that a EMF-blocking silver canopy can block some of these attacks.





This fundraiser is to purchase a EMF-blocking canopy and mat that will be transported to Ron and given to him.





After he's been able to try it out, you can follow Ron's story on Ingrid's blog for updates: https://www.savingdonaldmarshall.substack.com





To hear Ron's testimony, check out these highlights from a recent Twitter/X space hosted by Amina (2026):

https://youtu.be/Zod8PAL66L8?si=1UclMI4q7kM2UuQY

https://youtu.be/ySg6n76T7yQ?si=wm7G8CLACgegGnbP

https://youtu.be/Dti1S9edtYA?si=HIILsos2Dm4JjzEd





Anastasia did an interview with Ron in 2025 here:

https://youtu.be/VdabD660lVA?si=vF9FVullMreJsZwr





Ron also published a memoir in 2022 with his testimony in full, you can find it here:

https://www.amazon.com/21st-Century-MK-Ultra-Slave-Transhuman/dp/B0BBXZPJLX