Urgent Appeal: God is Moving-Time is Short

This is not just another fundraiser. This is a desperate plea from the front lines.





My wife, Jen, has Parkinson’s Disease. I am her full-time primary caretaker. I cannot work outside the home. The TruthSlinger Project was supposed to be our retirement. Instead, we endured sustained stalking and harassment attacks throughout 2025 because we were over the target. We are now dangerously behind schedule, drowning in hot tips, whistleblower testimony, and leads.





Nick Blanchard and I are carrying this fight alone while producing songs, videos, livestreams, FOAA requests, fighting lawfare and on-the-ground reporting. I could work full-time every day and still need to hire two more people.





The bitter irony cuts deep: The more we fight failed policies pushing people into homelessness and addiction, the closer we get to becoming homeless ourselves. We live on a fixed income while costs skyrocket. Our opponents have endless funding. We have the truth… and almost nothing else. We are exhausted. We are discouraged. But we are not quitting. God has made it crystal clear: it’s time to take the next right step in faith. IT’s TIME TO GROW NOT DIE.





We have officially launched our new home —Uncivilized ME on Substack— with full paid subscriptions now active. It’s empty now... but give us a week and it will be FULL of stuff to read and watch. Our end goals remain firm:

Pass legislation for transparency, accountability, and background checks on publicly funded recovery boards Build real competitive faith-based voices (and spaces) in the recovery field Show what genuine, successful recovery actually looks like

How you can stand with us right now:

7-Day Free Trial— Try any paid tier completely free for one week Subscribe with 20% Discount— https://uncivilizedme.substack.com/19124acb





We desperately need $1,000 per month in regular patronage to hire some help, keep up with the work, and continue this fight without losing our home.





We accept donations of all kinds... including gifted cannabis we use to make medicine for Jen’s Parkinsons. This is more helpful than anyone can imagine and really offsets our costs.





If the Lord is speaking to you, this is your moment to join the team. Thank you and God bless you. Join here → https://substack.com/@uncivilizedme





Jen and I are giving everything we have left. We are pouring ourselves out daily as a drink offering. We need warriors beside us now.





Thank you for standing with us when it matters most.





Timothy & Jen Bodnar

TruthSlingerX | UnCivilized ME