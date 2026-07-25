URGENT appeal for Rachel: Flights, insurances, etc

Dear friends,





We are in a very pressing situation where we urgently need the funds to take Racheli abroad for an extended season. We believe that Abba has led us to the place where she can receive the specialised care that she needs, in a faith filled environment.





We are so very impressed having just had a long phone conversation with the director of the residential school. We have peace that this is the safe nest that He has prepared for her to heal and learn to thrive again.





Having been exposed by her photograph being circulated to expedite finding her, we need to remove her from her current surroundings in order to protect her and provide a loving environment to continue the healing process, and simultaneously receive a high quality education.





To be transparent - we need to immediately raise approximately 6000 US for flights and related expenses and 6000 US for insurances.





The wonderful therapeutic boarding school has high clinical and educational standards and is set in a beautiful rural setting. The love of God shines so strongly through the experienced founder.





Sadly, there is nothing like this in our location, and nothing comparable in Europe. My heart's cry for the young people is that this would change. The options here filled us with dread and fear; this option brings us His peace, even though it would not be a simple path for our family.





A friend who has walked victoriously to the other side with her daughter yesterday exhorted me to treat this as a medical emergency. This resonated so strongly in my spirit. As her parents we need to do everything in our power to save her life and I am fully convinced by experience that the secular system where we are located does not have the answers.





We are so grateful for every donation, no matter the size. Every dollar or Shekel would literally be a part of saving her life and our family. She is such a precious and special young lady that the enemy has engaged in all out war against her and us. He will not have her.





A dear friend said to me "God has the final word". The weapon formed against her and us will NOT prosper. Racheli WILL live and not die, and WILL proclaim the works of the Lord. God will turn even this great evil for good.





If you would like more details, please ask us privately. We are trying to be careful with what is visible online.





With our love and heartfelt gratitude, Richard and Katharine and family