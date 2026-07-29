URGENT APPEAL FOR LIFE-SAVING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

SUPPORT

With deep pain, humility, and hope, I am reaching out to seek compassionate support on behalf of my sister, who has been battling complete kidney failure since 2017.

My name is Sohail Siddique and I am a Pakistani National working in Malta as community care worker.

For many years, my sister has been undergoing dialysis twice every week simply to stay alive. This

continuous and painful treatment has exhausted her physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially.

Watching her suffer day and night while being unable to provide the treatment she urgently needs is the greatest pain of my life. Doctors have now confirmed that a kidney transplant is the only remaining

option to save her life. In addition to the transplant surgery itself, we are also facing major expenses

related to:

1. Tissue matching and donor screening

2. Medical evaluations and laboratory tests

3. Pre-transplant procedures

4. Hospital admission charges

5. Medicines and post-operative treatment

6. Long-term follow-up care

Over these years, My family have already spent savings, and available resources on dialysis sessions, medicines, laboratory tests, and hospital visits. At this stage, we are financially exhausted and

unable to bear the transplant expenses.

My sister has already endured the heartbreaking loss of both of our children shortly after birth.

Despite all this pain, she continues fighting bravely for her life every day. Today, I turn towards

humanitarian organizations, welfare trusts, NGOs, and compassionate individuals for support / HELP on behalf of my sister.

I humbly request you to please help us in any possible way:

• Financial assistance

• Charity support

• Medical sponsorship

• Fundraising support

• Sharing this appeal with others

Any contribution, regardless of amount, can become a source of life and hope for my wife.

All medical records, dialysis reports, transplant evaluations, hospital documents, and identity

documents are available and can be shared for verification whenever required.

Your kindness, prayers, and support can save a precious human life and restore hope to a suffering

family.

I shall remain deeply grateful for your compassion and humanity.





With sincere prayers and respect,

Sohail Siddique

Patient Name: Ruth Siddique







