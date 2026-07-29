GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

URGENT APPEAL FOR LIFE-SAVING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Goal€20,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bySohail Siddique

URGENT APPEAL FOR LIFE-SAVING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

URGENT APPEAL FOR LIFE-SAVING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

SUPPORT

With deep pain, humility, and hope, I am reaching out to seek compassionate support on behalf of my sister, who has been battling complete kidney failure since 2017.

My name is Sohail Siddique and I am a Pakistani National working in Malta as community care worker.

For many years, my sister has been undergoing dialysis twice every week simply to stay alive. This

continuous and painful treatment has exhausted her physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially.

Watching her suffer day and night while being unable to provide the treatment she urgently needs is the greatest pain of my life. Doctors have now confirmed that a kidney transplant is the only remaining

option to save her life. In addition to the transplant surgery itself, we are also facing major expenses

related to:

1. Tissue matching and donor screening

2. Medical evaluations and laboratory tests

3. Pre-transplant procedures

4. Hospital admission charges

5. Medicines and post-operative treatment

6. Long-term follow-up care

Over these years, My family have already spent savings, and available resources on dialysis sessions, medicines, laboratory tests, and hospital visits. At this stage, we are financially exhausted and

unable to bear the transplant expenses.

My sister has already endured the heartbreaking loss of both of our children shortly after birth.

Despite all this pain, she continues fighting bravely for her life every day. Today, I turn towards

humanitarian organizations, welfare trusts, NGOs, and compassionate individuals for support / HELP on behalf of my sister.

I humbly request you to please help us in any possible way:

• Financial assistance

• Charity support

• Medical sponsorship

• Fundraising support

• Sharing this appeal with others

Any contribution, regardless of amount, can become a source of life and hope for my wife.

All medical records, dialysis reports, transplant evaluations, hospital documents, and identity

documents are available and can be shared for verification whenever required.

Your kindness, prayers, and support can save a precious human life and restore hope to a suffering

family.

I shall remain deeply grateful for your compassion and humanity.


With sincere prayers and respect,

Sohail Siddique

Patient Name: Ruth Siddique



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve