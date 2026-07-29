URGENT APPEAL FOR HELP/SUPPORT TO SAVE A KIDS LIFE

Dear Friends, Brothers, Sisters, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,

We humbly appeal to you on behalf of a young boy, Prosper Frank, who is currently battling kidney failure and has been admitted to the hospital. His condition is critical, and doctors have advised that he urgently needs a kidney transplant to survive.

The total amount required for the transplant and related medical care is $9,700. For his family, this cost is far beyond what they can afford. Every passing day is precious, and without timely treatment, his life remains at serious risk.

Today, we are reaching out to compassionate people around the world to help give Prosper a second chance at life. No gift is too small. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings him one step closer to receiving the life-saving surgery he desperately needs.

If you are unable to give financially, we kindly ask that you share this appeal with your family, friends, colleagues, churches, and social networks. Your support in any form can help save a precious life.

May God richly bless every hand that gives, every heart that cares, and every person who helps spread this message. Together, we can give Prosper Frank hope, healing, and the opportunity to live a healthy life again.





Please stand with Prosper today. Your kindness could save his life.

Thank you for your love, generosity, and prayers.