URGENT APPEAL FOR HELP TO SUPPORT ORPHANS

Mercy community school foundation stand as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children and youths within our community.

At mercy community school foundation we firmly believe that every child deserve a safe place to learn grow and thrive.

Today societal challenges have created a an environment were many families struggle to support their children's educational journey's results in stack disparities in academic achievements and social mobility.

Today we needs your support to provide orphans and vulnerable children in Zambia with the basic infrastructure and nutrition they needs to succeed.

CHALLENGES.

1. Crucial infrastructure shortages.

2.overcrowding makeshift classrooms or open air learning due to lack of proper facilities.

3. Lack of food supplies.

4. Lack of clothings.

DROUGHT CRISIS.

Zambia's prolonged drought has devastated food supplies leaving our students hungry without food.

OUR MISSION.

We provide free education, meals and psychosocial support to orphaned students who are coming from dervise and challenging back grounds.

Without help these children faces a future lost potentials.

YOUR IMPACT.

1.$50 can feed a child for a month.

2.$100 can sponsor child education for a year.

3.$200 can construct a classroom.

4.$300 can construct a sanitation facility.

5.$400 can pay bills, enroll more students and support our volunteers teachers.

Join us in creating a safe learning and supportive environment for these children.

Your donations no matter what size will provide.

1.Emergency food to combat hunger.

2.Build classroom's and sanitation facilities.

3.sponsoring children's educational journey's.

4. Paying bills, enroll more students and support our volunteers teachers.

Alone we can do so little together we can change lives.

Best regards

Jester chifumbule

Managing director

mercycommunityschool2006@gmail.com

https://mercycommunityschool.simdif.com



