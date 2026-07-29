Urgent Appeal for Financial Assistance

I am currently facing severe financial hardship, with debts totaling 58,000 SAR, and I am unemployed. My situation worsened after my previous work contract ended, and despite continuous efforts to find a new job, I have not yet been successful.





As a result, I have lost my only car after it was repossessed by the bank, and I no longer own any assets. Additionally, I have been placed under a travel ban, and my government services have been suspended until the full amount is repaid.





I am doing my best to rebuild my life, but I urgently need support during this critical time. Any help would make a meaningful difference and bring me closer to stability.





Thank you !



