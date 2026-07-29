Urgent need for my disabled nephew…window ac unit:

The household ac went out and my brother cannot afford to repair it, so a fan in Mitchell’s window is all they have right now and as summer approaches it isn’t enough to prevent seizures caused by the heat.





November 1987 a botched forcep delivery caused severe brain damage as a result, diagnosed with cerebral palsy, doctors predicted Mitchell would not live past age 2… he will be 39 years old this November, despite over the years also developing epilepsy and severe dystonia (involuntary muscle contraction).





Mitchell’s mother passed away from cancer 16 years ago leaving my brother, Larry a widower and Mitchell in his care.





Larry frequently tells me that Mitchell keeps him humble and that Mitchell’s smiles and laughs make him so happy.





No matter what problems Larry has in life he says to himself that he can deal with them if Mitchell can deal with his limitations and still smile and laugh… and Larry has a lot of problems:





He is 68, a veteran on a very limited income. He was injured in the Air Force while working on jets, he’s in chronic pain, often severe due back and other injuries as well as health problems (severe diverticulitis among others) that he nearly died from.





Still Larry helps those in need: he has sheltered and fed homeless people, he just fixed the ac in my roommate’s car without charge as she is fighting cancer right now, he has fixed my vehicle several times without charging and my plumbing, in fact he just fixed a plumbing problem for me yesterday.





He’s always willing to help when he can and he’s agonizing that he can’t get the money together for this AC unit for Mitchell, who brings so much joy…





Although he cannot speak, Mitchell understands everything that is said and despite very limited control, he communicates with his body, and with his eyes… for instance looking away when he’s upset.





He communicates with sounds that he makes: from low happy sounds to loud “come here” sounds and sometimes managing to bang on the wall when he wants something.





Mitchell is a blessing to those who know and love him.





Whatever problems life brings your way… Perhaps think of Mitchell’s smile (he’s smiling in this picture), it may help put your problems into perspective… like it does for Larry and for me.





I am Lenny, 69… over the past few years I’ve been dealing with health and financial problems or I would buy this AC unit for Mitchell, I can’t right now, so I’m reaching out to ask….





would you please bless Mitchell with a donation that every penny will go to him if any is raised over the cost of this AC, which is waiting in my Walmart shopping cart to be purchased the minute there’s enough money to pay for it because it is urgently needed to deter future heat induced seizures.





The hotter it gets the more seizures he is susceptible to and we’re all worried about him, but none of us are in a position right now to get this AC unit; for my brother and me, when the bills are paid, there’s not much left.





If you have read this far, thank you so much, please share and if you’re able to…





please bless Mitchell with a donation, even a few dollars, they add up quickly.





I will update with screenshots of the purchase and pictures of the install. This unit plugs into the wall and will keep Mitchell comfortable and safe.





May you be blessed as well and thank you 🙏🏻

Unit price: $339.99

Shipping: $90

Taxes: $33 (at .0825% in Texas)

Total: $462.99