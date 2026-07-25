Urgent: A Miracle for Cooper's Recovery

Dear Brothers and Sisters,





I am reaching out to you today with a humbled spirit and a heavy heart, asking for your prayers and support for my best friend, Cooper. If you have ever had that "once-in-a-lifetime" dog, you know that they aren't just pets—they are a witness to our lives and a gift from God.





Cooper has been my constant companion through a difficult year of transitions. As an independent researcher currently in the middle of a necessary relocation for my work, Cooper has been the one stable thing in my life. He’s the first to greet me in the morning and the one who keeps me grounded during long nights of study.





A few days ago, Cooper suddenly lost the ability to use his hind legs after a routine run in the yard. After a frantic trip to the emergency specialist, he was diagnosed with IVDD (Intervertebral Disc Disease)—a ruptured disc in his spine that is pressing against his spinal cord. The vet was clear: without immediate spinal decompression surgery, he faces permanent paralysis.





I have spent everything I have on the initial emergency stabilization and diagnostics, but as an independent worker in the middle of a move, I am falling short of the finish line to save his life. The total quote for his surgery, hospitalization, and the first month of critical rehabilitation is $5,250.

I’ve itemized the costs below so you can see exactly where your generosity is going:

Emergency MRI & Specialist Consultation:$1,250 Hemilaminectomy (Spinal Surgery) & Anesthesia: $3,100 48-Hour Post-Op Hospitalization & Pain Management: $450 First 4 weeks of Laser Therapy & Physical Rehab: $450 TOTAL: $5,250





I am swallowing my pride because Cooper still has so much life and love to give. He is currently on strict crate rest and pain medication, but he still wags his tail every time I walk into the room. It breaks my heart knowing his spirit is willing, but his body is failing him.





I am asking first for your prayers, because I believe in the power of a community coming together. If you feel led to donate, even 5 or 10 is a brick in the road to his recovery. Every cent raised goes directly to the veterinary surgical center.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being the hands and feet of support in our time of need. May God bless you for your kindness.





With gratitude,





Jason & Cooper



