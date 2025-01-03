Support UpTime Community

Hi UpTime Community! 👋

Happy New Year! 🎉

As we begin a new year, we humbly ask for your help with platform fees if you can.

We want to continue spreading the gospel message as we have been through our current production methods, and your assistance is greatly appreciated. 

We are currently reaching thousands of people each year. It would be an amazing goal to reach millions! This is possible with the internet and communications. The LORD makes a way! 

You will not ONLY be contributing to platform fees, but also ambitious projects that will extend beyond the weekly live broadcasts we do. 

To give you an idea of what these 2 major projects are:

  • UpTime in-person Convention (location TBD)
  • Narrative films 🎥 for Christ

However, the projects do involve a high level of time, energy and financial backing. We would LOVE to meet all of you in-person at a location that is selected by the LORD. Not only that, but even have the tickets and travel paid for in advance (if possible). 

We realize that time is of the essence and we are to occupy until our Lord comes. So as we continue to wait patiently, let’s make this a year to remember. Perhaps, we will meet together and be “ caught up” together? 🤔 

For with God, nothing shall be impossible.

(Luke 1:37)

Thank you for your continued support and prayers for UpTime. As the body of Christ, we can do this together, in JESUS’ name!

Let’s GO BIG, or GO HOME! 🏠 ⬆️


Linda Blair
2 days ago

Would love to meet you all. Many blessings my friends and thanks for all the teachings.

Dottydee
6 days ago

God is good all the time. All the time God is good 🙏

Renee
6 days ago

First time donating for Uptime. I have been a loyal watcher and listener the past several months or so. I look forward to hearing more about the date and destination for the convention/tent meeting. lol. Thank you for all you do and keep you in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
6 days ago

Great idea Greg! Don't know if we'll be here by the time this can be organized. But either way we win.

Anonymous Giver
6 days ago

God bless you family

Anonymous Giver
8 days ago

Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
9 days ago

Martha Garrett
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
11 days ago

