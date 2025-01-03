Support UpTime Community

Campaign funds will be received by John 316 Productions LLC
Hi UpTime Community! 👋
Happy New Year! 🎉
As we begin a new year, we humbly ask for your help with platform fees if you can.
We want to continue spreading the gospel message as we have been through our current production methods, and your assistance is greatly appreciated.
We are currently reaching thousands of people each year. It would be an amazing goal to reach millions! This is possible with the internet and communications. The LORD makes a way!
You will not ONLY be contributing to platform fees, but also ambitious projects that will extend beyond the weekly live broadcasts we do.
To give you an idea of what these 2 major projects are:
However, the projects do involve a high level of time, energy and financial backing. We would LOVE to meet all of you in-person at a location that is selected by the LORD. Not only that, but even have the tickets and travel paid for in advance (if possible).
We realize that time is of the essence and we are to occupy until our Lord comes. So as we continue to wait patiently, let’s make this a year to remember. Perhaps, we will meet together and be “ caught up” together? 🤔
For with God, nothing shall be impossible.
(Luke 1:37)
Thank you for your continued support and prayers for UpTime. As the body of Christ, we can do this together, in JESUS’ name!
Let’s GO BIG, or GO HOME! 🏠 ⬆️
Would love to meet you all. Many blessings my friends and thanks for all the teachings.
God is good all the time. All the time God is good 🙏
First time donating for Uptime. I have been a loyal watcher and listener the past several months or so. I look forward to hearing more about the date and destination for the convention/tent meeting. lol. Thank you for all you do and keep you in my prayers.
Great idea Greg! Don't know if we'll be here by the time this can be organized. But either way we win.
God bless you family
Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery!
