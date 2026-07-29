Upper Arch (dental) replacement

I have thought long and hard about if I should or should not set this up. Not a huge fan of asking for help, that's for anything really. I had to have a upper arch replaced as it had gotten to the point where it was painful to even eat. I tend to be the helper instead the one being the one asking so this is kind of a weird position for me to be in. Anything you can give would be appreciated. Even if we don't hit the goal. My dental insurance won't cover this as they see it as "cosmetic" despite the pain I was in to finally break down to have this fixed. I know I am not a pretty man, so doing anything for cosmetic reasons is laughable, but that is what our insurance has become where dental is concerned.