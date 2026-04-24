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Uplakana majka

GoalДин. 700,000 RSD
RaisedДин. 0 RSD

Fundraiser created byLuka Simic

Uplakana majka

moje postovanje. 


Hteo bih da ti ispricam pricu i zamolim za pomoc. 

Imam 21 godinu, sa 17 ne mogu reci da sam upao u lose drustvo ali sam poceo da se druzim sa drustvom sa kojim nisam trebao. Zapao sam u kocku, dugove i sve ostalo. Kada sam prestao da se kockam to je bilo zbog moje majke. Dosla je, plakala, zagrlila me. Ne mogu da ti opisem koliko bola u meni. Otisao sam u dogovoru sa njom u pariz. Radio tamo 7 meseci i morao da se vratim zbog uvodjenja novog zakona (skeniranje ociju, prstiju a nisam imao papire) poceo sam da radim kao konobar . Sve je islo super, vratio dugove, ziveo normalno sve dok nisam kolegi pozajmio pare (stan, zena, deca makar sam to mislio) majka je vodila racuna o finansijama kako sve to ne bi krenulo ponovo medjutim kada kolega nije imao da mi da, da opravdam tu su krenuli moji problemi ponovo. Morao sam da pozajmim, a kako da vratim pozajmljeno bez da trosim naravno kocka. Dug za dugom, kamata za kamatom i evo me sada u nemackoj (dosao da radim) i sa 1001 problemom, suicidnim mislima. Ne mogu da dozvolim sebi da vidim majku uplakanu, toliko se borila, zrtvovala, ja sam opet uradio sve isto. Opet sam je povredio. Samo sto ona ovaj put to ne zna, saznace za dan dva kada ljudi kojima dugujem budu trazili od nje. 

Ako budes zeleo mozemo se cuti da ti ispricam sve. 


Ako zelis i mozes zamolio bih te za pomoc kao coveka koji ima osecanja. 


Radim od 13te godine ako bilo kako mogu da odradim ili bilo sta zelim. Samo pomozi ne mogu sebi da predjem preko ovoga. Suza suzu stize, pucam psihicki. Imam duga oko 6000e sto nisu neke pare ali ja trenutno nemam izlaz. 


Kredit ne mogu da dignem posto nisam prijavljen.


Sa postovanjem, Luka.

gmail lukasimic1950@gmail.com

Tekuci 160600000173172403 


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