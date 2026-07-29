GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Unwavering Courage: Rally for Kim Gray

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$15,870 USD

Fundraiser created byKaden Gray

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kaden Gray

Unwavering Courage: Rally for Kim Gray

Kim Gray is the heart of our family.


She is a devoted wife, a loving mother to two children—a daughter and a son—and someone who has always shown up for others with strength, kindness, and unwavering love. If you know Kim, you know she is the type of person who puts everyone else before herself, no matter what.


About a year ago, Kim was diagnosed with cancer.


Since then, she has fought with everything she has.


But recently, her battle has become incredibly difficult. The cancer has taken so much from her physically—she is no longer able to walk, her hearing has been severely affected, and speaking has become very hard to understand. Watching someone so full of life face these challenges has been heartbreaking for our entire family.


Through it all, Kim continues to fight.


Her husband, our dad has been by her side every step of the way—supporting her, caring for her, and holding the family together during the hardest moments imaginable. Her children look up to her strength and courage every single day, even in the midst of this storm.


But this journey has also brought a heavy financial burden.


Medical bills, ongoing care, treatments, and daily living expenses have added up quickly. On top of that, the emotional toll has been overwhelming. This is not something any family should have to face alone.


We are asking for your help.


Any donation—no matter how small—will go directly toward Kim’s medical care, support for her family, and helping ease the stress during this incredibly difficult time. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign and keeping Kim and our family in your thoughts and prayers means more than you know.


Kim has spent her life giving to others.


Now, we’re hoping to give back to her.


Thank you for your love, support, and kindness.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve