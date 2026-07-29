Unwavering Courage: Rally for Kim Gray

Kim Gray is the heart of our family.





She is a devoted wife, a loving mother to two children—a daughter and a son—and someone who has always shown up for others with strength, kindness, and unwavering love. If you know Kim, you know she is the type of person who puts everyone else before herself, no matter what.





About a year ago, Kim was diagnosed with cancer.





Since then, she has fought with everything she has.





But recently, her battle has become incredibly difficult. The cancer has taken so much from her physically—she is no longer able to walk, her hearing has been severely affected, and speaking has become very hard to understand. Watching someone so full of life face these challenges has been heartbreaking for our entire family.





Through it all, Kim continues to fight.





Her husband, our dad has been by her side every step of the way—supporting her, caring for her, and holding the family together during the hardest moments imaginable. Her children look up to her strength and courage every single day, even in the midst of this storm.





But this journey has also brought a heavy financial burden.





Medical bills, ongoing care, treatments, and daily living expenses have added up quickly. On top of that, the emotional toll has been overwhelming. This is not something any family should have to face alone.





We are asking for your help.





Any donation—no matter how small—will go directly toward Kim’s medical care, support for her family, and helping ease the stress during this incredibly difficult time. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign and keeping Kim and our family in your thoughts and prayers means more than you know.





Kim has spent her life giving to others.





Now, we’re hoping to give back to her.





Thank you for your love, support, and kindness.