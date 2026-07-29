**A Beacon of Hope Amidst Despair** ✨

I never imagined I'd be standing here, sharing my story. It started like any other chapter in the land of dreams—the United States. For 30 years, I've lived in the U.S. with no family or friends. Just an isolated "Russian" and stuck in limbo for so long.

I'm a victim of Russophobia, and I don't have a safe place to live.





Who? Me? I don’t care about Zelensky or the goals of the Russophobes. I’m from a generation that suffered from Chernobyl but never received a penny in compensation. I’ve lived with stress, pain and suffering for decades, and you can’t even imagine what that’s like.





I/m in limbo for over 30 years. What if it were an American in another country? "You and them" What is that? Is this about a nationality, passport, or privilege? Why wait decades for things to change? I have no choice but to rent. What’s more, even though I’m a permanent resident, I’m not being offered housing since the day I came to the U.S. I don’t have any connections, so I have to look for a place to rent on my own. It’s not easy. Renting doesn’t make sense because fraudulent landlords from California are jacking up rents in Wisconsin, since they aren’t allowed to charge exorbitant rents in California. In Wisconsin, this is allowed because sometimes they’re part of the same criminal ring and work out of law offices. They resell homes, don’t manage them in certain ZIP codes, collect rent but don’t pay bills—like for water, etc.—or exploit tenants, and so on. I don’t pay landlords for overdue bills of previous landlords. Change is more important to me. I don’t like the system, or I don’t like the people in it, or both. “I don’t belong here.” That’s how I was in the U.S. I didn’t feel safe there, either. I went through hell. I was evicted or persecuted because of my nationality. At first, in the 1990s, when I arrived in the U.S., and since then I was treated as migrant. Here, however, there is public humilliator, or public enemies and haters have employers who pay them money to destroy others. That’s exactly what happened. Illegal immigrants have a safe place because of the friendliness and hostility toward legal immigrants. They treat me like a low-income worker. They treat my children, who are U.S. citizens, like migrants. Some very bad illegal immigrants already in government and are against us. That's what I have experienced





Why wait decades to resolve a child support non-payment issue? Don’t these people know what to do? Why does this have to drag on for decades? Isn't this a war against a woman? Criminal bureaucrats and their networks of privileged illegal immigrants—a city run by a mob of illegal immigrants—have been around for a long time, and knowing that, it’s just embarrassing to come or to be the U.S. If I’d known, I would never have come here. In case of deadbeat father of my kids, he pays bribes annually to bureaucrats until he dies, and then his debt will be over. Since he has special connections, I’ve been living a miserable life, and I still don’t have a place to live because you need connections, even though they talk about “the process” , it is only collect fees. That’s not the same as having connections. In the U.S., people mostly succeed because of their special connections. But I was just a nobody—not wealthy, and therefore not "well-known". Actually, I was offered the chance to return shortly after arriving in the U.S, but my child-support payments couldn’t be transferred; otherwise, and I lost everything in my home country. I didn't know where to go with four kids. In Wisconsin, a colorblind, or you’re not recognized like a parent unless you’re a non- white. Otherwise, at least I’d have a place to live. I had to move my family from place to place more than 15 times, I spent every tax on it, and those corrupt and unprincipled bureaucrats, a vicious cycle with a public humilliator, treated my family like migrants—even though we are U.S. citizens or were born here.





Globalism led us to experience repression, hatred, etc. In the 1990s, I found myself in a city of haters, with no opportunities, or in a city designed for the select few, for certain groups, Now, when it became everything socialism-progressive or run by people with foreign nostalgia, where everything decided by connections and the tantrums of “new normal” "democrats", or Extremism, and Spaminism era. My family doesn’t fit into their categories. Those in power may be democrats or illegal immigrants who write democratic laws that suit themselves. In instance, they ignore invisible or “unnoticeable” disabilities and focus on visible, physical limitations to save money, etc. In other words, I myself have suffered from a thyroid disorder since 1986*. They are invisible to the public, but visible to me. Or being unfortunate, without place to live or housing, or money, etc. I was awarded to take care of children. One has poor eyesight and must visit a specialist every 6 months, etc., while his deadbeat father asked to bribed people working in government agencies, and they helped him evade child support and leave a country; whereas if he had paid child support, we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in now, without place to live, health, and money. It was like this for my son since childhood to adulthood: not even a penny or a birthday wish. My son is unable to work due to vision problems, and because we forcefully stay in a neglected neighborhood, and he was denied financial assistance under the “Socialist Act.” As a result, I buy groceries with the disability benefits I receive, which is very little compared to bills and prices. The community resources on the web you see are mostly fake publishing in chaos.





My journey here was one of resilience amidst challenges. As someone who fell into the shadows of uncategorized human trafficking, or globalism, every day has been a battle. The struggle isn’t just about finding shelter—it's about fighting off the demons that lurk in society's corners. I divorced because of financial pressures and faced housing barriers as a refugee, faced Russophobia, and eviction in 2014 due to discrimination.





I have no connections in the U.S. The reason I’m writing here is that I have no connections.

Do you think a job makes any difference? How so? I just don’t have a job any longer because I used to work and volunteer, but nobody ever gave me anything. I used to have "a place, you call home", which I got by working, volunteering, or seeking a better life, but they (predators or people with evil nature) took it away from me as soon as the Obama administration took office in the city. A new crooked landlord from California kicked me out because he immediately raised the rent by $400 increase. And not only that—he humiliated me in front of the illegals who also lived in that building and stayed there because their employer paid whatever that crooked landlord demanded.





Imagine being homeless for years, losing your mind, develop post trauma, Claustrophobia from small spaces, and face darkest of reality. As I previously told, the new owner torched me from building in 2014 after he hiked the rent astronomically—$400 at once. I hired a lawyer, but he stole my money. And I fully realized people in the U.S., too, could be professional thieves.





Before 2014, I've volunteered and worked and I was busy to examine who is who. My health is suffering; I haven’t had access to hot water for years now, making simple daily tasks like bathing almost impossible luxuries since 2014 or for the past 12 years!

My ex said he has connections. He escaped child support in 2009. He changed his name and left country, which would't cooperate with the US, when it comes to child support. He used to bribe (evaded a child-support) corrupt officials or those who embezzle public funds. His girlfriend and "egoists-people of important connections" pressured to do corrupt things. Failure to pay child support is a crime. Those who pursue their own interests or use their position to take money from people in various situations are abusing their power, and I concerned about unpaid child support met with only silence for two decades, or every time you talk to them, etc. That is the reality. And my children are in the same situation as I am, or are being persecuted by people with low moral standards who have taken jobs away from others.

This isn't just about rebuilding bricks—it's about piecing together the shattered pieces of what some might call 'normal life'. It's about finding a place where my presence doesn't scare away landlords anymore or leave me shivering in cold corners without heat. I need $2000 for moving expenses and to catch up on basic necessities like hot water, soap, food, which seems monumental when you’ve lost everything but your dignity.

I stand before you today not just as a survivor of uncategorized, globalism human trafficking and multiple forms of discrimination but also as one who needs help—the kind that only compassionate hearts can provide to a weak person, or to a victim of Russophobia. I need this money for moving expenses so I can stop living on borrowed time in unlivable conditions. It's about having the dignity to have your own place, where you pay for rent rather than you pay but don't have life.

I’m sharing my story because each of us deserves a chance at redemption and happiness—no matter how hard life has pummeled our paths. If you can feel anything listening to this (and I truly hope you do), please consider donating or spreading the word about my campaign. Every dollar counts, every share makes a difference in turning another page from survival mode back into living with purpose again.

Remember, it’s not just about giving someone shelter; it’s about offering them an opportunity to reclaim their dignity and peace. Thank you for being part of this journey towards hope restored.