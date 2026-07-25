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Unruh Family Support

Goal$40,000 CAD
Raised$26,362 CAD

Fundraiser created byHeather Prohaska

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeanette Unruh

Unruh Family Support

July 8, 2026 Update:


The Unruh family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the incredible outpouring of love and support they have received through your prayers, meals, messages and financial gifts. Your generosity has been a tremendous blessing during this difficult time and has reminded them that they are not walking this journey alone. 


As they continue to grieve the loss of Tim -a beloved husband, father, pastor and friend - they are also navigating the many unexpected challenges that come with such a profound loss. Grief is a journey that takes time, and the adjustment to this new reality is slow.


Many have asked how they can continue to help. Ongoing financial support would be deeply appreciated as the family faces funeral expenses and the loss of Tim's income while they take the time needed to heal and adjust. If you are able, please consider sharing this page with others who may also wish to support the Unruh family.


Thank you for continuing to surround the Unruhs with your love, prayers and generosity.

______________________________________________________________________


It is with great sadness that we share the news of Tim Unruh's passing. Recently, Tim was diagnosed with a rare disease, Amyloidosis. It was more advanced than initially thought. He passed surrounded by family and friends.  


Tim Unruh dedicated much of his life and heart to the Whistler community, serving as pastor at the Whistler Community Church from 1995 to 2013. Tim(and Jeanette) faithfully walked alongside families through weddings, funerals, celebrations, and difficult seasons, offering care, guidance, and support, clearly sharing who Jesus is. Jeanette has also touched the lives of countless children and families through her years of teaching in the Sea to Sky schools. 


Many of you have been asking how to help Jeanette and the kids (Luke, Rachel, Abby & Ben) in this time as they prepare to lay their husband/father to rest. There are unexpected expenses and lost wages at this time. The kids are home supporting each other as they mourn, when they are usually working and saving for the next year at university. Any donation will help ease the financial burden on this incredible family. 


LAST UPDATE from Jeanette: At 11:20 pm on June 9, 2026, my strong, steadfast, creative husband, who was full of integrity and whose life was centred around loving Jesus and helping others find the truth of that love, passed peacefully into eternity with the same Saviour he loved so much. Tim had his family and many loved ones around. We sang praise and worship songs together, which I believe he heard and would have loved to have joined in with us.  


My heart is so broken as we were one, but I know, like a friend told me this morning, Jesus has me by the hands like a little child to help me learn how to walk this new path. Tim and I have been so humbled by the outpouring of love, support and mostly the stories of the impact Tim has had on individual lives. 


Our kids have lost such a strong, steady dad who showed them how to live life forward and full of faith but we all know he is not lost but are so certain he is with Jesus. We are so sad but at peace. Tim would want you to know ( he kept telling us this) that he was really so happy, so content, so grateful and that Jesus was giving him insights he had never had before.  


While we had prayed for a miracle of healing, healing takes place in all forms and we know he is fully healed now, where there is joy everlasting with a God who loves him enough to bring him home. 


We will let you know about the memorial information soon. Thank you for all your prayers, and we ask you now to turn them to us as we walk this new road.


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