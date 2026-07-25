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Unleash the Balance: Pawsitive Impact Fund-Bucc

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Fletcher

Fundraiser funds will be received by DoubleD Creek Ranch Inc

Unleash the Balance: Pawsitive Impact Fund-Bucc

Meet Bucc. He is a handsome, intelligent, and highly driven 2-year-old Laizhou Hong with a very special future ahead of him.

Bucc isn't just a pet; he is a service dog in training with the potential to completely transform the life of an approved applicant. With his natural strength, steady temperament, and eager-to-please attitude, Bucc is the perfect candidate to become a dedicated mobility and stability service dog.

Expert Training at DoubleD Creek Ranch

To reach his full potential, Bucc is in the best possible hands. His journey is being personally guided by me at DoubleD Creek Ranch. As a Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed (CPDT-KA) with 12 years of experience specializing in training service dogs, I ensure that every dog in our program meets the highest industry standards of safety, reliability, and public access manners.

Bucc’s Mission: Freedom and Independence

For individuals living with mobility challenges, everyday tasks can feel like an uphill battle. Bucc’s specialized training will focus on:

  1. Stability & Balance Support: Helping his handler navigate uneven ground, transfer safely, or stand up.
  2. Mobility Assistance: Retrieving dropped items, opening doors, or pulling a wheelchair.
  3. Customized Care: Because every disability is unique, I will tailor Bucc’s final task training specifically to the exact daily needs of his approved applicant.

Why We Need Your Help

Training a world-class service dog takes a village—and significant resources. To ensure Bucc can be placed with his applicant successfully and without a heavy financial burden on the individual, we are raising funds to cover his essential needs.

Your generous donation to The Pawsitive Impact Fund will directly cover:

  1. Advanced Training: Months of rigorous, customized task and public access training at DoubleD Creek Ranch.
  2. Health & Wellness: Comprehensive veterinary care, vaccinations, and premium nutrition to keep him in peak working condition.
  3. Housing & Care: Safe boarding and care during his intensive training phases.
  4. Specialized Gear: A custom-fitted mobility harness designed specifically for his safety and his handler's support, along with his professional leashes and collars.

Open a New Door for an Applicant in Need

When you contribute to Bucc’s journey, you aren’t just funding a dog—you are investing in a proven training process that delivers independence, confidence, and safety to a person who needs it most. Every dollar brings Bucc one step closer to his vest, and one step closer to his future handler.

Please consider donating today, or sharing Bucc’s story with your friends and family. Together, we can make a pawsitive impact that lasts a lifetime.

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