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Unleash Hope: Rescue & Train Your New Best Friend

Goal$10,400 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byBrandon Sedgwick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brandon Sedgwick

Unleash Hope: Rescue & Train Your New Best Friend

🌟 **Our Journey Together** 🌟 Hey everyone! ?? I’m starting this crowdfunding journey to support my heartfelt dream of getting a service dog, and I need your help. It all began when Toby, my best friend and former service dog, passed away from heart failure three months ago. Losing him was like losing part of myself – he was there for me during some of life’s toughest moments. Having MS (Multiple Sclerosis) has its challenges, but it's the anxiety and depression that sometimes weigh heaviest on my mind and body. The support I received from Toby is irreplaceable; his presence helped manage not just mobility issues, but also eased my everyday struggles with anxiety and deep depressive lows. 🙏 I’m raising funds for a new service dog because I believe in their power to change lives – they can provide stability, comfort, and security that no human can offer. This isn't about pity; it’s about hope. It’s about fighting back against the challenges MS throws at me every day. 🙌 I remember vividly how Toby could predict my needs before I even realized them myself – anticipating changes in pain levels or mood swings, and helping to mitigate them almost instinctively. His ability to understand my needs helped both of us lead a more balanced life. 🐾 Now, I’m looking for someone who can step into the role Toby did so effortlessly. Someone who will be by my side as I navigate through daily hurdles, offering comfort in ways big and small. 🙏💕 By donating to this cause, you aren't just giving money – you are investing in changing lives! Your support helps us reach our goal of $10,400 for the training and acquisition of a highly skilled service dog that will be life-changing for me. 🌈🐶 Let’s do this together! Share your experiences with pets or how someone has impacted your life positively in the comments below – every story is inspiring and fuels my hope as I embark on this journey to bring another loving soul into mine. ??✨ Thank you for taking the time to read about my mission, and thank you even more if you choose to be a part of it! Your support means everything to me during these times when just one person can make all the difference in overcoming life’s hurdles. 💪❤️

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