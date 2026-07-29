Unlawful Eviction need to hire Counsel

While refusing to pay landlord illegal junk fees that were not part of the lease. They manufactured a default and used the fast track eviction process to strip me of my lease protections, and under new laws without legal help it's near impossible to defend yourself. Currently taking it day by day in a hotel not knowing if tomorrow I'll have enough. I am reaching out to strangers in hopes of a miracle. My options are little to none asking for help in any other way. Feel free to say hi if you want to know if I'm real. Have a blessed day.