Unjust SSI decisions

Hello, I'm 43 years old with serious medical conditions including sycope (falls with passing out due to heart and lung issues) neck and back breaks along with all of my back left ribs broken (due to a domestic violence incident) all needing corrective surgeries asap. I have been taken out of work and required bed rest. SSI has denied me 8 times but this time I have I have an expensive lawyer with an upcoming hearing date July 20th which my lawyer is confident we will win. My insurance won't cover all of the following surgeries. Medicare will take effect after I'm approved. I'm asking for prayers first off that the surgeries will work and I will be able to have a better quality of life. And second I'm hoping I could get some help towards these surgeries. I know God is good. God bless you all. Thank you for reading