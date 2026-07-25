The Unjected Movie - Be an Executive Producer!

THE UNJECTED MOVIE: Help Us Finish The Story They Tried to Bury





After years of the most insane levels of cancellation, censorship, deplatforming, defamation, attacks and slander, Unjected is BACK ON TOP and it's time for the story to be told.





After taking on the establishment, Unjected is leading the REPOPULATION agenda.





This film has taken on a life of its own. It started off with the idea of filming Shelby, Founder and CEO of Unjected, flying from her home in Maui to Nashville to meet the very first confirmed baby born from a couple who met on Unjected. While she was on the mainland, we decided to host a series of live, in-person Unjected singles mixers along the way.





What happened next, nobody could have predicted.





The Denver mixer created such a massive stir that it went completely viral. People are still that uncomfortable with us simply gathering. The story is now being covered by Wired Magazine, Daily Mail, the Washington Post, and Playboy Magazine.





This has become much bigger than just a movie. This is a complete and utter victory lap against the demonic forces of evil that have tried to SQUASH us.





The Unjected Movie will capture love, controversy, babies being born, trolling, street journalism, and everything in between. It's a triumph for everyone who has been persecuted, mocked, and silenced over the last few years. We are still capturing footage right now, which means your support today directly shapes how big this story gets to be.





The WORLDWIDE premiere will be in Nashville this fall. We want you in the room when it happens.





Make sure to use your best email address when donating. We will be reaching out personally with details on your reward.





REWARD TIERS





$20 to $99 — Founding Access

Get full access to the Unjected App and the Unjected Skool Community. Be inside the movement as the film comes together.





$100 to $999 — Wear the Movement

Your exclusive "I Support the Repopulation Agendat" t-shirt. Wear it loud. 1x ticket to Nashville premiere (movie ticket only)





$1,000 — In the Credits

A personal thank you in the movie itself, plus an exclusive UNJECTED FILM t-shirt you can't get anywhere else. 2x tickets to the Nashville Premiere (movie tickets only)





$5,000 — Executive Producer

Official Executive Producer credit in the film. A monthly Zoom call with the production team as we build this. An exclusive UNJECTED MOVIE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER sweatshirt. 1x flight, hotel and movie ticket for Unjected Movie premiere in Nashville





$20,000 — Legendary Status

The full experience. One all-expenses-covered trip to Maui for the INSIDER premiere and hang. Luxury accommodations. Exclusive meetup access with the Unjected team. Your business logo featured in the film and promotional material. "A Film By" credit in the film itself. An exclusive merch bundle you won't find anywhere else. And legendary status in the Unjected story, for all time.





We will reach out in the next few weeks to gather your info to send you your shirts.





If you become an Executive Producer or higher, we will contact you immediately with the email attached to your donation (you don't have to post it publicly, we can see it on the back end).





This is the moment. Help us finish telling this epic story.





If you have questions, please reach out at theunjectedshow@gmail.com





THIS IS NOT AN INVESTMENT. There is no guarantee of financial return or revenue sharing. This is not a lottery, raffle, giveaway or any form of gambling.

_____

Compliance Notice





This is a donation-based fundraiser. Donations are not investments and do not provide any ownership, equity, revenue sharing, or expectation of financial return.





Any donor perks described on this page are offered as thank-you gifts and will be fulfilled by the fundraiser organizers. Estimated delivery timelines, fulfillment details, and any required redemption instructions are provided above.





Legal Compliance: All donor perks are offered in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws and are intended solely as expressions of appreciation for supporting this fundraiser. Perks have no cash value, are non-transferable unless otherwise stated, and are subject to availability. The organizers reserve the right to substitute a perk of equal or greater value if circumstances beyond their control require it.





For questions regarding donations or donor perks, please contact us at theunjectedshow@gmail.com or visit Unjected.com





If required by applicable IRS regulations, tax reporting (including the issuance of a Form 1099-K) may apply to the fundraiser based on platform processing thresholds.





Thank you!