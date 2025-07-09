University fee depositing today 116€

Help Me Pay My University Enrollment Fee in Italy





My name is Hamza Ashraf, and I am an international student from Pakistan. I have been admitted to Università degli Studi di Napoli Parthenope in Italy.





I have successfully completed the admission process and received my official university payment notice. To finalize my enrollment, I must pay €116 before the deadline. Unfortunately, my family is currently facing financial difficulties, and I am unable to arrange this amount on time.





This opportunity means everything to me. Studying in Italy will help me build a better future, gain a quality education, and support my family in the years ahead.





I kindly ask for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to achieving my dream. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my campaign with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.





Sincerely,





Hamza Ashraf

Required Amount: €116