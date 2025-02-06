Support United Gun Shop's Legal Defense

For those who do not know our family story, after nearly two decades in law enforcement, our family decided early retirement was the best option for our family. I gave up the Tahoe, the gear, and Titus (my K9 partner), in order to provide for our family for the next several decades. We truly felt led by the Lord to pursue what was in the best interest of our family. I truly believed this was the right move for us and our five kids.

On Sept the 3rd of this year this decision came into question. In Sept, the Maryland & D.C. Attorney General's Office, with the support of Everytown Law, sued United Gun Shop and two other local dealers. The lawsuit is outrageous and full of lies. For anyone who has read the complaint, you will also agree that the claims are beyond rational. Current clients, past clients, family members, countless lawyers, have all said the same...this is beyond a stretch. The case is obvious lawfare. The case has obvious political leanings. Candidly, it's a miscalculation as our business family is the most politically blended family in all retail!!! The machine is attempting to shut us down. They are attempting to bankrupt us. Not only is this intended to destroy our family's livelihood, but it will take away your right to purchase firearms. If they shut us down, the smaller less busier shops are next. The Maryland Atty General has overtly stated this is the plan in a recent press release as they partner with 13 other states.

We are prepared to stand in the gap for you. We are prepared to stand for your freedoms. We will fight as long as we have the support to do so. We agree with everyone who has stated that this is unfair and unreasonable. The problem is it has been and will continue to be a very expensive process. To date we have spent over $100,000 while defending ourselves. We anticipate spending nearly $250,000 if this ends up going to trial. We have two options, fight or run. We are asking you to support us in the fight. If you can financially help us we are honored and blessed by your support. If you cannot, we'd simply ask for your prayers through this fight.

We thank you for your support and we ask the Lord's blessing on each and every one of you and your families.



