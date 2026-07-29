United In Faith: Support Our Baptism Revival Event

We're inviting you to be a part of something truly special. Warrior Notes Fellowship of Elk River is proudly hosting a Baptism Revival on July 12th at Land of Promise Church on beautiful Beebe Lake in Buffalo, MN. This event is a celebration of faith, community, and dedicating our lives to Jesus. We are raising funds to cover food & venue, advertising, church needs, and a helping hand for those traveling. Every gift, big or small, is an act of love, supporting not just the event, but the spiritual journey of all who attend.

Thank you for being a part of this beautiful day!