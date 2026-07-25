Unite the Right Documentary Mini-Series Fundraiser

I am raising funds on behalf of a young man who have been working for almost a decade on a project to produce a documentary mini-series regarding the political climate in the decade prior to the now infamous Unite the Right rally. I will be distributing the funding monthly to them so they can continue their work.





I have provided below their description of the documentary as well as their email contact. I believe this to be a fantastic project and a great public service. If you can contribute anything, it will go a long way.





Here are the details.

______________________________________________________________________





PURPOSE





The purpose of this documentary mini-series is to provide context for the Unite

the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that occurred on August 11-12, 2017.

The rally itself is now of major cultural and political significance, with many

false narratives purported by major leading media outlets, commentators and

politicians. In order to dispel inaccuracies in the public narrative, context must be provided to explain what actually occurred. By looking at the organizations and individuals involved and their actions in the decade prior to the event, this documentary mini-series seeks to provide the public with a well balanced understanding of recent American History.





As part of our mission to inform the public, we will be publishing the documentary publicly for anyone to view free of charge.





SCOPE





The scope of the documentary series will cover the decade of political

extremism and terrorism prior to the Unite the Right event. It will focus

particularly on specific organizations and individuals, many of whom attended

the 2017 rally for the purpose of sabotaging it. Many of these parties had long

histories of engaging in extremist and/or terrorist acts against political

advocates and organizations in the years leading up to the event, a

fact largely unknown to the general public.





The series will also delve into the motives, tactics, terminology, connections,

and networks of such extremists. Particularly, it will clearly identifying the motives of the “antifascist” coalition of anarchists, communists, and democratic socialists. While there has been wide-spread sympathetic coverage by the corporate media, this documentary will not be retreading old ground and will cover many novel concepts and exclusive

information that our decade of research has unearthed.





To cover this era (~2005-2017) properly, we expect to produce 8-12 episodes,

each of which will be 30-45 minutes long. Each episode will focus on a

different target of political extremism, highlighting leading figures and organizations.





WHAT WE’VE ACHIEVED





So far, we have conducted high-definition interviews with three individuals, all

of whom are prominent political advocates who have experienced political extremism in the years prior to Unite the Right.





We have also completed the manuscript for the first episode and are currently working on the second.





We have meticulously researched hundreds of organizations and events, documenting their criminal actions in painstaking detail.





We have purchased a website url and reserved server space and additional tools

for building the website. We have also acquired social media accounts with

matching handles for branding.





WHAT WE STILL NEED TO DO





• Conduct additional research on individuals, organizations, and events

• Write manuscripts for additional episodes

• Record narration for each episode

• Conduct additional interviews

• Edit episodes

• Build the website





OUR REQUEST





$2,000/month





WHERE THE MONEY WILL GO





The series has been in the works now for several years. A great deal of research

has already been completed, but much more is needed. Some funding will go to

cover the cost of paying for additional research.





Additional interviews will need to be conducted. Between flights, hotels, and vehicle rentals, interviews average around $2,000 to conduct.





An editor must also be paid to design graphics and splice together the video for the documentary.





Additional research and editing will be the largest expense, as we hope to maintain one

individual working full time in both of these roles. This person has already

worked with the project for several years but will not be able to continue full

time without proper funding.





An excellent narrator has also be identified who has a professional studio and

much experience, but he requires compensation. We expect this to cost several

thousand dollars for the entire mini-series. He has agreed to $500 per episode.

Several additional interviews will be conducted in the coming years, with an

estimated cost of $1,500 per interview.





Many of today’s research and archival tools cost a subscription fee, the cost of

which can run around $1,000-1,500 dollars annually. This also includes the cost

of building and maintaining a website for the documentary.





FOR MORE INFORMATION





For more information regarding this project, please feel free to contact

LAWRENCE CLEMONS at beforecville@proton.me.