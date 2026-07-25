GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Unite the Right Documentary Mini-Series Fundraiser

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySam Dickson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sam Dickson

Unite the Right Documentary Mini-Series Fundraiser

I am raising funds on behalf of a young man who have been working for almost a decade on a project to produce a documentary mini-series regarding the political climate in the decade prior to the now infamous Unite the Right rally. I will be distributing the funding monthly to them so they can continue their work.


I have provided below their description of the documentary as well as their email contact. I believe this to be a fantastic project and a great public service. If you can contribute anything, it will go a long way.


Here are the details.

______________________________________________________________________


PURPOSE


The purpose of this documentary mini-series is to provide context for the Unite

the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that occurred on August 11-12, 2017.

The rally itself is now of major cultural and political significance, with many

false narratives purported by major leading media outlets, commentators and

politicians. In order to dispel inaccuracies in the public narrative, context must be provided to explain what actually occurred. By looking at the organizations and individuals involved and their actions in the decade prior to the event, this documentary mini-series seeks to provide the public with a well balanced understanding of recent American History.


As part of our mission to inform the public, we will be publishing the documentary publicly for anyone to view free of charge.


SCOPE


The scope of the documentary series will cover the decade of political

extremism and terrorism prior to the Unite the Right event. It will focus

particularly on specific organizations and individuals, many of whom attended

the 2017 rally for the purpose of sabotaging it. Many of these parties had long

histories of engaging in extremist and/or terrorist acts against political

advocates and organizations in the years leading up to the event, a

fact largely unknown to the general public.


The series will also delve into the motives, tactics, terminology, connections,

and networks of such extremists. Particularly, it will clearly identifying the motives of the “antifascist” coalition of anarchists, communists, and democratic socialists. While there has been wide-spread sympathetic coverage by the corporate media, this documentary will not be retreading old ground and will cover many novel concepts and exclusive

information that our decade of research has unearthed.


To cover this era (~2005-2017) properly, we expect to produce 8-12 episodes,

each of which will be 30-45 minutes long. Each episode will focus on a

different target of political extremism, highlighting leading figures and organizations.


WHAT WE’VE ACHIEVED


So far, we have conducted high-definition interviews with three individuals, all

of whom are prominent political advocates who have experienced political extremism in the years prior to Unite the Right.


We have also completed the manuscript for the first episode and are currently working on the second.


We have meticulously researched hundreds of organizations and events, documenting their criminal actions in painstaking detail.


We have purchased a website url and reserved server space and additional tools

for building the website. We have also acquired social media accounts with

matching handles for branding.


WHAT WE STILL NEED TO DO


• Conduct additional research on individuals, organizations, and events

• Write manuscripts for additional episodes

• Record narration for each episode

• Conduct additional interviews

• Edit episodes

• Build the website


OUR REQUEST


$2,000/month


WHERE THE MONEY WILL GO


The series has been in the works now for several years. A great deal of research

has already been completed, but much more is needed. Some funding will go to

cover the cost of paying for additional research.


Additional interviews will need to be conducted. Between flights, hotels, and vehicle rentals, interviews average around $2,000 to conduct.


An editor must also be paid to design graphics and splice together the video for the documentary.


Additional research and editing will be the largest expense, as we hope to maintain one

individual working full time in both of these roles. This person has already

worked with the project for several years but will not be able to continue full

time without proper funding.


An excellent narrator has also be identified who has a professional studio and

much experience, but he requires compensation. We expect this to cost several

thousand dollars for the entire mini-series. He has agreed to $500 per episode.

Several additional interviews will be conducted in the coming years, with an

estimated cost of $1,500 per interview.


Many of today’s research and archival tools cost a subscription fee, the cost of

which can run around $1,000-1,500 dollars annually. This also includes the cost

of building and maintaining a website for the documentary.


FOR MORE INFORMATION


For more information regarding this project, please feel free to contact

LAWRENCE CLEMONS at beforecville@proton.me.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve