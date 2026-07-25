Unfortunate Vehicle Events

I am trying to raise money to put a down payment on a new (and better) vehicle so i can travel farther for better paying jobs and be able to take better care of my dad. Due to recent vehicle issues i lost my well paying job in the middle of house renovations. I now have a limited amount of jobs available within walking or biking distance. Bills are going unpaid and the stress makes it hard to sleep at night. i never asked for handouts in my life but at this point every quarter makes a difference. Ive always worked and enjoyed it. Im currently looking for a second job.