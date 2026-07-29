Unforeseen conditions

Hello, my wife received some news a couple weeks ago regarding her health. She had a thyroid storm that affected her dearly. We were told that her thyroid quit working and her numbers were deathly high. As we begin this journey of the unknown we have become financially burdened due to her needing to take time off of work to start her recovery. Hashimoto’s is what she was diagnosed with. So, I have picked up extra work but are feeling the effects of the missed income as of right now. I’m not looking for a hand out just a little help for this month’s rent to stay a float.





Even If it’s just $1 anything will help. Thank you for taking the time to read.