Unforeseeable Events

https://gofund.me/fc592cc01

Hi. For whomever is concerned.

I just hit by the saying "when it rains, it pours".

1. My air-conditioning broke.

2. Underground water pipes burst.

3. Faucets broke.

4. And my 28 year old daughter who is a single mother with children lost her job and is now living with us until she gets back on her feet.

Anything would helpful and will be very well appreciated.