Unfairlyarrested

My wife has spent the last 7 days in jail for refusing to let police search our home without a warrant they pulled her from our home and arrested her giving her a 5000 dollar bond which after using every resource I have I have came up with 4900.00 Im a hundred short it's a cash only bond or I would of used a bondsman im so close to having her home we miss her dearly and breaks my heart to hear her crying daily on the phone please help if you can it's a small amount but huge to us thank you so much

...